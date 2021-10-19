Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.27.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.08. The stock had a trading volume of 20,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,476. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $86.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.51.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

