Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.07.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

SRPT stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.74. 10,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,157. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.33. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $65.30 and a 52 week high of $181.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The business had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.93) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $356,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 632,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,510,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,524,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

