Minter Network Reaches Market Cap of $13.31 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Minter Network has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $13.31 million and approximately $9,230.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00065027 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00057382 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00089948 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00068736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00099795 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,901,891,611 coins and its circulating supply is 4,696,682,044 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

