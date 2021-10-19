Marietta Investment Partners LLC Has $8.37 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.9% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $360.60. The stock had a trading volume of 34,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,215. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $351.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.99. The stock has a market cap of $355.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 718,607 shares of company stock worth $270,355,152. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

