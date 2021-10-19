Marietta Investment Partners LLC Acquires 600 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 81,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 128,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

PEP stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.42. 33,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,880,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $159.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.45 and a 200-day moving average of $150.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

