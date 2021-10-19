BEST (NYSE:BEST) Trading 7.1% Higher

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. 68,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,775,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $802.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 150.67%. As a group, analysts expect that BEST Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEST. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BEST by 5,791.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,943 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BEST in the second quarter worth $29,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BEST in the second quarter worth $39,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BEST in the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BEST in the first quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

BEST Company Profile (NYSE:BEST)

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

