YENTEN Reaches Market Capitalization of $212,244.54 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 84.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 235.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YENTEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YENTEN has a total market cap of $212,244.54 and $3,961.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,279.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,802.00 or 0.06008248 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.57 or 0.00294829 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $610.46 or 0.00964705 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00082965 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.55 or 0.00402262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.13 or 0.00267276 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00266632 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004713 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

