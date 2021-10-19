Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Reduces Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,308 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.20.

Shares of MS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.85. 106,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,052,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.11. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $105.95. The company has a market cap of $185.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

