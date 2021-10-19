Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Price Reaches $0.0107 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 19th. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $196,958.42 and approximately $173.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.52 or 0.00223642 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.51 or 0.00108270 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.82 or 0.00126139 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002587 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000321 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

