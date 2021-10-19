Brokerages Expect Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) to announce sales of $62.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.90 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full-year sales of $257.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $256.30 million to $258.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $345.20 million, with estimates ranging from $345.00 million to $345.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genius Sports.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genius Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of GENI traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 39,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,260. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.90. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genius Sports (GENI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.