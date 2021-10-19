Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Decreased by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,143 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Target comprises about 1.4% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Target by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,328 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $239,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.52.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,759 shares of company stock valued at $30,555,393. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.67. The stock had a trading volume of 47,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,781. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a one year low of $150.80 and a one year high of $267.06. The firm has a market cap of $124.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Target announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.