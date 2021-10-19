The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab Sells 13,000 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $1,044,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.25. 147,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,170,067. The stock has a market cap of $146.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 4.6% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.94.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.