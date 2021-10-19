BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 626.50 ($8.19).

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday.

BAE Systems stock traded down GBX 5.60 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 593.80 ($7.76). The stock had a trading volume of 5,095,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,603. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.57). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 568.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 542.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.98 billion and a PE ratio of 10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

