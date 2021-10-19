Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Short Interest Down 28.0% in September

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.0 days.
Shares of IOBCF remained flat at $$20.22 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.38. Ion Beam Applications has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $23.45.
About Ion Beam Applications
