Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.20). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.46). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.74 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist reduced their price objective on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Appian in the first quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Appian in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Appian by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APPN traded up $2.64 on Thursday, reaching $96.89. 8,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,698. Appian has a 12 month low of $62.29 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -142.52 and a beta of 1.77.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

