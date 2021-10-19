RSM US Wealth Management LLC Purchases 168 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $16,704,000. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $166.40 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.43.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

