Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €23.20 ($27.29).

Several brokerages have issued reports on DTE. UBS Group set a €24.20 ($28.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom stock traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €16.49 ($19.40). The stock had a trading volume of 6,120,739 shares. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is €17.37.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.