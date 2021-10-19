Brokerages Set Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) PT at $24.50

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of Atreca stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 14,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,883. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21. Atreca has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of -0.01.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atreca news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Atreca by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Atreca in the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Atreca by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atreca in the 2nd quarter worth $2,130,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

