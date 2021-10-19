Vipstar Coin Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 40.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 19th. During the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vipstar Coin has a total market cap of $2.87 million and $61.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011885 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Coin Profile

VIPS uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

