Oak Grove Capital LLC Buys 8,639 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 76.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 2.1% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,408,693,000 after buying an additional 278,096 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,065,401,000 after buying an additional 176,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,812,439,000 after buying an additional 98,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,412,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,150,416,000 after buying an additional 186,373 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $505.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,926. The firm has a market cap of $208.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $491.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.42 and a 52-week high of $510.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $590.00 price objective (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.93.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

