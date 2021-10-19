Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.23

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$53.23 and last traded at C$53.18, with a volume of 1148933 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$52.85.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.18.

Get Enbridge alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of C$107.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.79.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$10.95 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.1505967 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.78%.

About Enbridge (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.