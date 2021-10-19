Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the September 15th total of 128,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sachem Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Sachem Capital alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sachem Capital during the second quarter worth about $70,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sachem Capital during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Sachem Capital during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sachem Capital during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Sachem Capital by 11.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

SACH stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 11,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,185. The stock has a market cap of $175.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.33. Sachem Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 9.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Sachem Capital will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.