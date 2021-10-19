iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Update

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the September 15th total of 5,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,359,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,868,000 after purchasing an additional 929,024 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,455,000 after purchasing an additional 814,445 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,668,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,560,000 after purchasing an additional 257,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,826,000 after purchasing an additional 328,490 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $107.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,031. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.33 and a 200 day moving average of $108.40. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $107.68 and a 12-month high of $110.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

