Short Interest in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Declines By 20.0%

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 177,500 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 221,900 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 485,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other news, CFO Linda K. Frauendorfer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $76,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raj B. Upadhyaya sold 7,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $69,832.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,899 shares of company stock valued at $249,859 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMA. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SigmaTron International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.30. SigmaTron International has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.74 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 2.61%.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

