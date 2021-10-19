Brokerages Expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.57 and the lowest is $2.31. Valmont Industries reported earnings of $1.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year earnings of $10.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.56 to $10.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.33.

NYSE VMI traded up $2.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $245.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,463. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 5.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

