Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Lessened by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,821 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 34,921 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $85,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 17,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,215 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.73. 58,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,371,392. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.54. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $103.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $210.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.52.

In other news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

