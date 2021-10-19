Analysts Anticipate Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) to Announce -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fisker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fisker will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fisker.

Get Fisker alerts:

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on FSR. Bank of America lowered shares of Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Fisker by 1,197.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fisker during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Fisker by 22.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,029,121. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80. Fisker has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 0.89.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fisker (FSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.