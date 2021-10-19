BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 168,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,030,688 shares.The stock last traded at $55.84 and had previously closed at $55.56.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.99.

Get BHP Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $4.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 118.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBL. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $116,346,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 61.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,913 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,167,000 after purchasing an additional 718,755 shares during the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,867,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,530,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,432,000 after purchasing an additional 478,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 375.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,594 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,518,000 after purchasing an additional 470,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.