Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Increased by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.7% of Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $160.12 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $421.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

