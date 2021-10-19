Zacks: Analysts Expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Will Post Earnings of $5.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings of $5.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.36. Ameriprise Financial reported earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 271.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year earnings of $21.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.70 to $21.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $23.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.50 to $24.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ameriprise Financial.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $3.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $292.34. 6,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $155.33 and a 1 year high of $292.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.