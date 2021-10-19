Marietta Investment Partners LLC Sells 96 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Lam Research by 380.7% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $1,301,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,087,000 after buying an additional 18,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,754,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $698.54.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $570.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,608. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $585.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $614.58. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $333.31 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $80.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

