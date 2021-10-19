BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BPER Banca in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BPXXY remained flat at $$4.75 during trading on Thursday. BPER Banca has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71.

BPER Banca S.p.A. engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Activities. The Retail segment refers to individuals and joint accounts not regulated by the BPERPrivate service; sole traders; and partnerships or limited companies.

