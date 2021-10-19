Ontology Gas (ONG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.29 Million

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Ontology Gas coin can currently be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00001829 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology Gas has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Ontology Gas has a market capitalization of $303.89 million and approximately $11.29 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00040628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.08 or 0.00192834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00089220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Ontology Gas Coin Profile

ONG is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,457,583 coins. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ontology Gas Coin Trading

