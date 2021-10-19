Cryptaur Market Cap Hits $3.74 Million (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. In the last week, Cryptaur has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. One Cryptaur coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $2,631.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00040628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.08 or 0.00192834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00089220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur (CPT) is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Cryptaur Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.