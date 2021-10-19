Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Short Interest Update

Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the September 15th total of 138,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 144.9 days.

Shares of Quilter stock remained flat at $$1.80 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14. Quilter has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $2.05.

QUILF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Quilter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quilter in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

