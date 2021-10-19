Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Short Interest Update

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the September 15th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POFCF remained flat at $$2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. Petrofac has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $2.57.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

