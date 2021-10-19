Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Down 3.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $68.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lemonade traded as low as $64.47 and last traded at $64.50. Approximately 31,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,374,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.93.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LMND. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.14.

Get Lemonade alerts:

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $66,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the third quarter worth $54,772,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter valued at $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 59.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter valued at $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.02.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 188.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. Research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Lemonade Company Profile (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.