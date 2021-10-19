Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the September 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ORVMF remained flat at $$0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,267. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29. Orvana Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.39.
Orvana Minerals Company Profile
Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?
Receive News & Ratings for Orvana Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orvana Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.