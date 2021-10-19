Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the September 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORVMF remained flat at $$0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,267. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29. Orvana Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.39.

Orvana Minerals Company Profile

Orvana Minerals Corp. engages in the evaluation, development and mining of precious and base metal deposits. Its properties include El Valle Mine and Carlés Mine, and Don Mario Mine. The company was founded on May 9, 1945 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

