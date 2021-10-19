M&T Bank Corp Buys 2,856 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,312,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.8% of M&T Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $182,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $80.16. 266,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,435,766. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.63. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

