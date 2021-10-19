MML Investors Services LLC Has $57.62 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $57,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835,693 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,844 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,098,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,495,000 after purchasing an additional 893,913 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $232.32. 13,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,853,142. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.97 and a 200-day moving average of $222.96. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $165.02 and a twelve month high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.