Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,696,000. Capital One Financial comprises about 1.4% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $2,524,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,377,000 after acquiring an additional 52,013 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $4,045,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,524 shares of company stock valued at $49,663,550 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $168.95. 8,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,577. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $70.78 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.10.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

