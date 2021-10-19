Cpwm LLC Acquires 447 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,809 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.24.

Comcast stock opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.97. The company has a market capitalization of $244.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.