Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Processa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Processa Pharmaceuticals.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PCSA stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.13. 306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,674. The stock has a market cap of $111.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $14.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 215,532 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

