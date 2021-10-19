Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.17

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.17 and last traded at $28.15, with a volume of 2939 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,076,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,790,000. American National Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Finally, Exor Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,159,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weatherford International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.