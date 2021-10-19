Insider Selling: HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Senior Officer Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Senior Officer Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$11,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$485,625.

Darcy Glenn Daubaras also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.57, for a total value of C$17,850.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total value of C$11,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total value of C$11,550.00.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,027,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,030. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.40 and a 12-month high of C$7.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

