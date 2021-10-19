Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Trading 6.9% Higher

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)’s share price traded up 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.14 and last traded at $9.14. 9,785 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 359,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Berry in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Berry from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Get Berry alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $776.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Berry during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,629,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,508,000 after purchasing an additional 131,958 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Berry by 299.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,986 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 199,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry by 21.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 194,250 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.