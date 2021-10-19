Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Down 4%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) shares dropped 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $7.02. Approximately 43,480 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,619,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. HSBC raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.87.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average is $8.47. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

