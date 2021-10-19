PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Short Interest Update

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,670,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 12,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 16.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PBF Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,683,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,550,000 after acquiring an additional 708,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,973,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,899,000 after purchasing an additional 137,027 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,614,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,998,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,181,000 after purchasing an additional 434,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.77. The company had a trading volume of 42,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.98. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBF. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.