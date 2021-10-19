Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Poehling Capital Management LLC

Poehling Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for approximately 2.2% of Poehling Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 20.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 69,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,499,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,165,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,544,000 after purchasing an additional 258,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 22,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPC opened at $66.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $67.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.66.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -67.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

