Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Short Interest Up 23.8% in September

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the September 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 599,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 23,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,786. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $554,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 177.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 20,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.77. 17,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,769. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average is $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.86. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $39.77 and a 12-month high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.63) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

